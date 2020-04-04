COVID-19 cases statewide surpass 4,500

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reporting that Colorado now has more than 4,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

CDPHE also reporting 875 hospitalizations, 126 deaths and 23,900 people have been tested total.

The COVID-19 has reached 54 counties.

El Paso County reporting 406 cases and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reporting 43 confirmed cases.

Governor Jared Polis encourages residents in communities with municipal elections scheduled on April 7, to participate in the elections.

In an effort to preserve the right to vote in a free and fair election, the Governor has issued guidance to ensure people can vote safely.

The guidance includes: encouraging absentee methods of voting, where possible; follow social distance guidelines; encourage early voting and voting during off-peak hours; drive-up voting or ballot drop off; consulting guidance provided by the Colorado Municipal League and local health agencies on how to safely conduct elections. Read the full guidance here.