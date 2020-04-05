COVID-19 cases in Colorado near 5,000

DENVER — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment report 4,950 total cases on Sunday.

140 people died and 924 people have been hospitalized.

25,773 tested have been administered so far.

Below is a look at the county case count:

Sunday the state released additional COVID-19 modeling data to the public.

Governor Jared Polis first provided an in-depth analysis of the data during a press conference on March 27. The state will continue to review data.

The modeling data was produced by an expert team that the Colorado School of Public Health (ColoradoSPH) assembled to assist the CDPHE in understanding the potential course of the pandemic in Colorado.

Drawing on expertise from the ColoradoSPH and the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, and the University of Colorado in Denver and Boulder, a team of volunteer experts modeled the pandemic using approaches tailored to Colorado, updating the modeling as the disease continues to spread in the state.

