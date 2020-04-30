Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face covering requirement for all members and guests.

Beginning Monday, shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose. the company stated Wednesday.

 Costco says the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” says the company.

The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

