Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face covering requirement for all members and guests.

Beginning Monday, shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose. the company stated Wednesday.

Costco says the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” says the company.

The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.