Coronavirus: When your kids start showing symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS — Katie Bradford, who worked as a registered nurse for several years, is no stranger to sickness. So, when her four-year-old started to run a fever – as high as 104.2 – over the weekend, she didn’t panic.

Then the coughing started. Beckett complained his head and body hurt – so much, she said, he’d break down and cry.

She went to the store for children’s ibuprofen, but couldn’t find any on Sunday.

“Target was sold out,” she said.

They tracked down medicine on Monday and called their pediatrician first thing, but she said, the office seemed a bit reluctant to make the appointment.

“They stated that they need to check with our provider and they would call us back,” she said.

An hour later, they did get a call back, were asked to describe Beckett’s symptoms and told to treat his fever with Tylenol or ibuprofen.

“They stated that their goal is to keep him home, but with a persistent fever they went ahead and made an appointment,” Bradford said.

After another two hours, they drove over for the appointment. The doctor tested Beckett for flu and strep. Each returned a negative result.

Children who present with symptoms including cough or fever should be taken in to see their healthcare provider.

Initially, the office would not provide a COVID-19 test order, which is required by the state department of health, because, they said, Becket had not had contact with any individual with a confirmed case. However, Bradford’s fiancee, who works at UCCS, was able to make a connection between one of his students and an El Paso County woman who’d contracted COVID-19 and died.

That connection, remote though it seems, was enough to send Beckett off to be officially tested for the virus.

Cars line up at a coronavirus testing center in Colorado Springs on March 16.

The family headed to the drive-through center in Colorado Springs, set up just last week. Bradford said staff there was able to move through the line of cars relatively quickly.

A woman, covered in protective gear, reached in to swab Beckett’s nose. Bradford said she was given a timeframe of anywhere from seven to 10 days before results will be available. Beckett’s case, she was told, is not a priority.

Staff works its way through a line of cars at a coronavirus testing center in Colorado Springs on March 16.

“Because we didn’t travel to an area of high incident and Beckett didn’t have direct contact with [a confirmed case],” she explained.

The family went home to self-isolate.

“I am missing work right now and I’m not sure, at this point, when they’ll ask me back,” Bradford, now a home health care worker, said. “I’m hourly, so this will be difficult.”