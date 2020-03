The view from Gold Hill near Woodland Park around 2 p.m. Tuseday.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A Teller County resident diagnosed with coronavirus has died, according to the county health department.

The health department said Tuesday afternoon that they’ve received notification of two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. In one of those cases, the virus contributed to the patient’s death, according to the health department.

A total of three coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in the county.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 720 cases statewide.