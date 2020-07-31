Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Rocky Ford nursing home

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Colorado National Guard is helping with coronavirus testing at a Rocky Ford nursing home after dozens of people there tested positive for the virus, according to the county health department.

The outbreak started July 13 at Pioneer Health Care Center. The health department said as of Friday morning, seventeen residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus. Five residents who tested positive for the virus have died, according to the health department.

The health department thanked the Colorado National Guard for coming to the facility Friday to help with mass testing of residents and staff.

The nursing home outbreak is one of three outbreaks currently active in Otero County. The state health department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases of the virus in the same facility within 14 days. The other two active outbreaks are at Learn Thru Play Children’s Kiddieland and Lewis Bolt & Nut Company in La Junta.

In their update Friday, the county health department said 98 employees at Lewis Bolt and Nut recently tested negative for the virus.