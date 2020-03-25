Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is a deal after a late-night bargaining session on Capitol Hill paved the way for a massive $2 trillion relief package. The bill is expected to pass the Senate later Wednesday.
Also new Wednesday morning: Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 71-year-old heir to the throne is in quarantine, and has mild symptoms.
More information on Wednesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:
