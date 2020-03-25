Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is a deal after a late-night bargaining session on Capitol Hill paved the way for a massive $2 trillion relief package. The bill is expected to pass the Senate later Wednesday.

Also new Wednesday morning: Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 71-year-old heir to the throne is in quarantine, and has mild symptoms.

More information on Wednesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

>> Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

>> Second EPSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

>> Coronavirus-related death reported in Teller County

>> Monument declares local disaster emergency

>> Fort Carson declares Public Health Emergency

>> Colorado Springs Mayor updates community on safety, social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

>> Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

>> “Olympic City USA” reacts to Olympic delay

>> Liquor stores, pot shops thrive during coronavirus pandemic

>> Teachers form caravan in Colorado Springs to encourage students stuck at home

>> Words of encouragement written in chalk outside children’s hospital

>> Colorado College donates thousands of items for COVID-19 efforts