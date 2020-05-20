Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, May 20

Coronavirus

More information about Wednesday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Three more coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado Springs, including one at McDonald’s

>> Outbreak reported at second assisted living facility in Pueblo county

>> Adding insult to injury: fighting wildfires during a pandemic

>> Video shows hundreds of people packed along banks of Boulder Creek

>> Water World will not open in 2020 due to coronavirus

>> ‘Is it enough?’: Mnuchin, Powell testify on country’s economic response to COVID-19

>> Senate GOP lawmakers discuss possible next steps in coronavirus relief funding

>> Wednesday campaign to shine lights for 2020 grads in Colorado Springs

>> More coverage of coronavirus in Colorado

