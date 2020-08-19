Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, August 19

More information about the top stories on coronavirus in Colorado Wednesday morning:

>> Grants up to $20,000 available for El Paso County small businesses and nonprofits

The El Paso County Department of Economic Development is launching a new COVID relief grant program. Applications for the El Paso County Business Relief Fund are now open to local small businesses and nonprofits in El Paso County with less than 500 employees. Up to $20,000 can be awarded as a grant, rather than a loan, which means it won’t have to be paid back.

>> Colorado reports lowest three-day average positivity rate since pandemic began

“Great job, Colorado! Let’s keep it up.” That’s the message from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as the state has reported its lowest three-day average positivity rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Data from August 16 shows only 2.18% of tests were positive. The department also said the state has recorded its lowest number of hospitalizations since early July. Currently, there are 163 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.

>> Colorado Springs medical school students step up to improve patient care and treatment for COVID-19

Medical students in Colorado Springs are shaping the way to better care for coronavirus patients. It’s all part of UCHealth’s COVID-19 Project with the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine. Third-year medical students are tracking patients’ recoveries and discovering the virus is also affecting their mental health and impacting them financially. UCHealth says the goal of the project is to improve the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients, and doctors now get information they would not otherwise have access to.

>> Small business making custom keychains, helping people remember masks

The mandatory mask mandate is now stretching into September, and many of us are still getting used to it. A small business in Colorado Springs is helping out by making mask-holding keychains. Kyndall Baker of Ohana Mama makes them at home, with help from her family. Sales are just getting started, but she said so far, they are a hit.

