Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, April 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The number of new daily cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 is starting to flatten within El Paso County. But we still have a ways to go.

In El Paso County, there are 457 positive cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 46 positive cases and three deaths.

Statewide, there are 5,429 positive cases of the virus, with 179 deaths and 1,079 people hospitalized. So far,28,094 people have been tested.

More information on Wednesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Colorado health experts start to see the COVID-19 curve flatten

>> What to do if you see ‘Stay-at-Home’ violations in El Paso County

>> Update on Colorado Springs, El Paso County response to COVID-19

>> Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, and Fuel Church feeds Colorado Springs community in April

>> MAP: Southern Colorado schools providing free meals during closures

>> Nonprofits in Colorado Springs share resources to help seniors in need during COVID-19

>> Safeway and Albertsons set to restrict store capacity, institute “one-way” aisles

>> Air Force General speaks about COVID-19 mission from Northcom

>> Celebrating milestones at a distance

>> Pueblo police save seven-year-old from birthday blues

>> Thunderbirds to practice Wednesday over Air Force Academy

>> More coronavirus coverage