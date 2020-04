Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, April 29

COLORADO SPRINGS -- As the country continues reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, much like schools, restaurants, and bars closing their doors, climbing gyms have also had to take a new grasp on life.

You may be familiar with the downtown gem CityROCK; a movie theatre turned climbing gym, which unfortunately has been left on a cliffhanger as the state of Colorado hasn't given gym's any real direction yet to when they can open their doors again and what that will look like for them.