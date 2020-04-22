Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, April 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Currently, there are 10,466 positive cases, which is up 340 from the day before. There are 486 deaths, including 37 in the last 24 hours. Statewide, 2,002 people have been hospitalized. So far, 48,704 people have been tested in Colorado.

In El Paso County, there are 744 positive cases, with 53 deaths. There are 94 positive cases in Pueblo County, with seven deaths.

Currently, Denver County has the most positive cases in the state, with 2,003 cases, and 91 deaths.

More information on Wednesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

