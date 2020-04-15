Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, April 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Right now, there are 7,941 positive cases. That’s 250 more than the previous day. There are 329 deaths due to the virus, and 1,556 hospitalizations.

So far, 39,580 people have been tested.

Denver County continues with the most positive cases, at 1,402, with 56 deaths. There are 652 positive cases in El Paso County, with 41 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 64 positive cases with four deaths.

More information on Wednesday morning's top coronavirus stories;

>> President Trump halts U.S. funding to World Health Organization

>> UCHealth hospitals release COVID-19 recovery numbers

>> Colorado Springs City Council sees roadmap to reopening, timeline still unknown

>> Overcoming COVID-19: Part Four

>> EPSO Deputy Jeff Hopkins passing determined to be line of duty death

>> Going nowhere fast? Law enforcement seeing more speeders

>> Colorado Springs launches website to help track crowding at city parks

>> Colorado Springs Airport eligible for relief from CARES Act

>> D70 suspends lunch program due to virus exposure

>> Friendly Harbor Community Center “warm line” for Pueblo residents: 719-621-7815

>> Pueblo Police surprise WWII veteran on his 99th birthday

