Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Wednesday morning, April 1

A medical technician uses a swab to conduct a nasal test at a Stride Community Health Center drive-thru testing site as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Wheat Ridge, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are now 2,966 confirmed cases of COVID-189 in Colorado. Sixty-nine people have died, and 509 have been hospitalized. So far, 16,849 people have been tested.

Tuesday night, FOX21 hosted a panel with local leaders about the continuing impact of the coronavirus on southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers answered your city questions, Dr. Leon Kelly and Dr. Robin Johnson answered your health-related questions, and UCCS Psychology Professor Dr. Charles Benight answered your mental health questions. Watch the full discussion here.

More information on Wednesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Early exposure to at-risk people helped fuel COVID-19 in El Paso County, health experts say

>> Woodland Park adds surge hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

>> White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus

>> You can still donate blood, here’s why it matters now more than ever

>> Colorado Springs Youth Symphony quartet gets creative amid pandemic, performs virtually

>> More coronavirus coverage