Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Health Department announced the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county Monday night.

The most recent death is a man in his 80s. The health department is still trying to figure out how he got the virus, and who he may have contacted.

There are now 720 positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, up from Monday’s total of 591. There are 72 people hospitalized, and nine deaths. Across Colorado, 6,224 people have been tested.

Fremont County and Teller County reported their first cases of the virus Monday.

More information on Tuesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Fourth coronavirus death reported in El Paso County

>> COVID-19: Teller County reports first confirmed case

>> Manitou Springs orgs giving $500 to some residents, employees impacted by COVID-19

>> Sending a check to unemployed Americans has bipartisan support

>> Hundreds flock to King Soopers Hiring Event

>> Curbside service in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City gets boost from free parking

>> COVID-19: How to navigate social distancing blues

>> City of Colorado Springs promotes responsible use of public parks, trails

>> Rocky Mountain National Park closes amid COVID-19 concerns