Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning, May 5

DENVER -- King Soopers announced free COVID-19 testing available, based on symptoms and medical need for frontline associates plus additional safety measures.

“At King Soopers, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Steve Burnham, president of King Soopers. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates.”