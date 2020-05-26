Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning, May 26

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More information on Tuesday morning’s top stories about coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Polis announces reopening dates for Colorado restaurants, summer camps, ski areas

>> Southern Colorado restaurant owners react to guidance from the state

>> Castle Rock cafe owners sue CDPHE, state and Tri-County Health Department

>> Colorado lawmakers return Tuesday to tackle $3.3 billion budget hole

>> Flyover in Pueblo honors first responders and veterans

>> US company tests coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia

>> Trump, Pence honor fallen military members at Arlington wreath ceremony

>> Biden marks Memorial Day at veterans park near Delaware home

>> Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

