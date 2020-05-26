More information on Tuesday morning’s top stories about coronavirus in Colorado:
>> Polis announces reopening dates for Colorado restaurants, summer camps, ski areas
>> Southern Colorado restaurant owners react to guidance from the state
>> Castle Rock cafe owners sue CDPHE, state and Tri-County Health Department
>> Colorado lawmakers return Tuesday to tackle $3.3 billion budget hole
>> Flyover in Pueblo honors first responders and veterans
>> US company tests coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia
>> Trump, Pence honor fallen military members at Arlington wreath ceremony
>> Biden marks Memorial Day at veterans park near Delaware home
>> Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor