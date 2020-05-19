Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning, May 19

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ––Adequate testing for COVID–19 has been America's white whale through the global pandemic. Hundreds of millions of tests are needed for the economy to begin to reopen, public health experts say.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis said Colorado has reached its goal of testing as many as 10,000 people each day––enough for anyone with symptoms and any health care worker, first-responder, essential employees working closely with the public, and nursing home employee to get a test whenever they want one.