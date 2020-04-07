Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning, April 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The latest numbers show 5,172 positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, with 150 deaths and 994 people hospitalized. So far, 26, 875 people have been tested.

El Paso County has 441 cases, and 28 people have died. Pueblo County has 42 cases and two deaths.

Monday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported there were 37 outbreaks of the virus at residential and non-hospital healthcare facilities across the state. In El Paso County, those facilities are Aspen Living Center, Laurel Manor, MorningStar at Mountain Shadows, Terrace Gardens, and Winslow Court.

Also on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced he is extending Colorado’s stay-at-home order from April 11 to April 26. The announcement came in a televised address to the state Monday evening.

More information on Tuesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Gov. Polis extends stay-at-home order to April 26

>> King Soopers implements customer capacity limits nationwide

>> Nearly every business in Colorado Springs takes a hit amid COVID–19

>> El Paso County jail details COVID-19 plans after deputy death

>> Shelter open at City Auditorium for homeless people with coronavirus

>> Urgent plea to stop high risk outdoor activities

>> Pueblo District 70 closes for the school year, begins remote learning

>> Colorado Springs city golf courses open, with some changes

>> Cañon City Police spread birthday cheer for kids, seniors during pandemic