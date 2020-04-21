Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning, April 21

Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds up a mask featuring the NFL Denver Broncos colors and logo as he explains guidelines for Colorado’s reopening after the statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order expires Sunday, April 26, during a news conference Monday, April 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Right now, there are 10,106 positive cases in the state. That’s up by 376 from the day before. There are 449 deaths and 1,880 hospitalizations. So far, 47,466 people have been tested.

In El Paso County, we have 734 positive cases, with 50 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 92 positive cases, with six deaths.

Denver County still reports the most positive cases in the state, with 1,880, and 83 deaths.

More information on Tuesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Gov. Polis outlines initial plan to reopen Colorado

>> Several Pikes Peak region schools cancel in-person classes for rest of school year

>> UCHealth ramps up Virtual Visits to see more patients in need of care

>> Pueblo County opens drive-up testing site for COVID-19

>> Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into the US

>> First Responders Appreciation Day in Colorado Springs

>> Brewery writes ‘Liquid Love Notes’ on beer bottles for frontline workers