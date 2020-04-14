Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning, April 14

A shopper wears a face mask after picking up items at a grocery store Monday, April 13, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Right now, there are 7,691 positive cases. That’s up 388 from the day before. There are 308 deaths and 1,493 hospitalizations. So far, 38,742 people have been tested.

Denver County has the most positive cases in the state, with 1,346, and the second-most deaths, with 51.

There are 641 positive cases in El Paso County, with 39 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 64 positive cases, with three deaths.

More information on Tuesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Colorado to provide more data on coronavirus patients

>> Trump claims absolute authority on when to reopen economy

>> COVID-19 outbreak reported at Pueblo long-term care facility

Mental health in Pueblo

Pueblo wants to check with residents about their mental health status during the stay-at-home order. Help for those who have anxiety and other issues will be the focus of a special Community Connections with Mayor Nick Gradisar Tuesday.

Gradisar will host the discussion with medical professionals from Pueblo’s Health Solutions. The program will air on Comcast government access channel 17 and on the mayor’s and city’s Facebook pages at 10 a.m.

>> Pueblo D70 suspends school lunch program until April 27 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

>> Harrison D-2 cancels in-person classes for remainder of school year

Virtual city council meeting

Colorado Springs City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon–but online. City Hall is currently closed to the public, but you can watch the meeting on SpringsTV, or online on the City Council’s Facebook page. Some of the council members will join from City Hall, and others will join virtually from home.

You can email comments ahead of time to allcouncil@coloradosprings.gov. You can join the public discussion by calling 720-617-3426 and using conference ID 943-348-380-#.

>> TESSA reports uptick in calls during coronavirus pandemic

>> Virus fuels marijuana industry’s push for online sales, delivery

>> Overcoming COVID-19: Part Three

>> More coronavirus coverage