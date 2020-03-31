Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As of Monday evening, there are 2,627 positive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado. Fifty-one people have died of the virus, and 414 have been hospitalized. Statewide, 15,364 people have been tested.
More information on Tuesday morning’s top coronavirus stories:
>> Colorado Springs King Soopers employee tests positive for coronavirus
>> FACTS NOT FEAR: Second primetime panel on coronavirus pandemic
>> Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, March 30 update
>> El Paso County extends property tax payment deadline
>> CSP warns about law enforcement impersonator in Southeast Colorado
>> Colorado Springs leaders announce $25k loans for small businesses
>> Pueblo Transit shares information for bus riders
>> Local Subway owners come together to give back during pandemic