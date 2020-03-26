Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning

A Costco employee hands a package of paper towels to a shopper as the spread of the new coronavirus continues to bring out buyers in droves in search of what used to be common household items, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in a warehouse in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “Now is the time to stay home” were the words from Colorado Gov Jared Polis as he issued a stay-at-home order Wednesday night.

The order starts at 6 a.m. Thursday and runs through April 11. It may be renewed, depending on the data.

Critical businesses are able to stay open, and if you work at one of them, you can go to work. Restaurants and bars are still open for take-out, but you’re asked to limit your time outside as much as you can.

In national news, the Senate passed a massive $2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill after another late-night session. It includes relief checks for most Americans. Now, we just wait for the House to vote.

More information on Thursday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

