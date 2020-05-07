Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, May 7

More information on Thursday morning’s top stories about coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Three Calhan restaurants open dining services despite Safer-At-Home guidance

>> In the face of tragedy, Colorado Springs nurses find hope working in New Jersey hospital

>> Gov. Polis provides Wednesday, May 6 update on Colorado coronavirus response

>> First responders, sports teams to honor northern Colorado Springs healthcare workers with parade

>> Penrose-St. Francis Hospital celebrates new nurses with pinning ceremony

>> Air Force Reserve and Colorado National Guard honor health care workers with flyover

