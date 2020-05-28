More information on Thursday morning’s top stories about coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Manitou Springs prepares for tourism & Incline fee fight

>> Kids camps get ready for socially distant summer

>> El Paso County Commissioners to vote on variance for places of worship

>> Dine-in services return to Colorado restaurants

>> Twitter fact-checks Trump; he threatens new regulations or shutdown

>> Tek Experts hiring: A global IT support company with an office here in Colorado Springs has beefed up its local workforce by 40 percent. The company currently employs almost 600 people in the Springs and more than 7,000 worldwide. To find out more and apply, visit tekexperts.com.

>> HSPPR donations matched: All donations made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region through next month will be matched up to $20,000, thanks to the Petco Foundation. The grant is part of the Petco Foundation’s pledge to save pet lives during the COVID-19 crisis. Petco says animal welfare organizations have also been impacted by the pandemic, and they want to support their partners’ most critical needs during this time. Any donations made through June 30 will be doubled.

