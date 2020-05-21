Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News

Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, May 21

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More information on Thursday morning’s top stories about coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Recent COVID-19 outbreaks don’t constitute surge in cases just yet, El Paso County Health Department says

>> Coffee shop reacts to El Paso County’s variance request for restaurants

>> Colorado investigating three potential cases of coronavirus-linked syndrome in children

>> Pueblo testing site now open on Fridays

>> Colorado hospitals get second shipment of experimental anti-viral treatment

>> Help your state, get counted in the U.S. Census

>> Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby canceled: Local racer ready for 2021

>> 2020 Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival canceled

>> Cañon City’s “Star of Hope” shining bright once again

>> ‘Be the light’ for class of 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local
open for business directory