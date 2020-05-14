Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, May 14

More information on Thursday morning’s top stories about coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Gov. Polis meets with President Trump at the White House

>> State distributes first allocation of experimental anti-viral treatment

>> Doctors urge parents to continue regular checkups and vaccinations for children

>> Diocese of Colorado Springs announces return to limited public Masses

>> Teller County requests variance to reopen

>> Virus whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds

>> ‘HEROES Act’: House Democrats unveil $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

>> COVID-19: Colorado Springs man recovers after more than a month in hospital

