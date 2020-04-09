Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, April 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are 5,655 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado, with 193 deaths and 1,162 people hospitalized. So far, 29,199 people have been tested statewide.

In El Paso County, there are 472 positive cases and 30 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 48 positive cases and three deaths.

Everyone on Peterson Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station must now wear protective face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance in all public areas and work centers. This includes all service members, civilian employees, contractors, and family members.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump confirmed 100 more ventilators are being shipped to Colorado to help with any healthcare concerns.

