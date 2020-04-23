Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, April 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Right now, there are 10,878 positive cases, which is 431 more than the previous day. There have been 508 deaths, and 2,123 hospitalizations. So far, 50,645 people have been tested.

Denver County still has the most positive cases in the state, with 2,071 cases, and 96 deaths.

There are 774 positive cases in El Paso County, which is 30 more than the previous day, and a total of 54 deaths.

In Pueblo County, there are 109 positive cases, which is 15 more than the previous day, and seven deaths.

More information on Thursday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Democrats and Republicans split on emergency relief funding for local and state governments

>> Lawmakers clash over Georgia’s decision to reopen

>> Congress can’t agree on how to vote remotely during pandemic

>> Gov. Polis provides Wednesday, April 22 update on Colorado coronavirus response

>> El Paso County Public Health and partners clarify public health order for retail businesses

>> Southern Colorado school districts plan for rest of the year and fall 2020

>> Colorado Springs nonprofits delivering free food boxes to people without transportation

A golfer dressed as a unicorn putts out on the first green of the city of Denver’s Harvard Gulch Golf Course after it reopened with the relaxation of restrictions imposed by the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A shopper reads his mobile device while carrying purchases from a nearby grocery store during the the state’s stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Governor Jared Polis wears a face mask as he heads past reporters seated apart from each other after a news conference to update the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

