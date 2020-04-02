Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, April 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, with 3,342 positive cases now in Colorado. Eighty people have died, and 620 have been hospitalized. So far, 18,645 people in the state have been tested.

Coronavirus in El Paso County

Health officials say a bridge tournament is responsible for fatal coronavirus exposure among older people in El Paso County, which is currently leading the state with 11 deaths.

El Paso County Deputy Medical Director Dr. Leon Kelly said the outbreak was connected to a bridge tournament at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center, where an infected woman is believed to have made contact with about 150 people. One of those people then made contact with another 100 people.

The county health department continues making efforts to slow the spread, including providing care facilities with protective equipment.

Polis update on Colorado’s response

>> Gov. Polis says state facing “Supply Chain Crisis” in getting medical supplies

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that the statewide closure of schools will extend to April 30. Polis said he made the changes to align with federal recommendations. Schools were previously closed through April 17.

The executive order also directs school districts to find other methods of teaching students as efforts are set up for virtual distance learning.

Utility rate decrease

Your next electric bill from Colorado Springs Utilities may be a little lower. The Colorado Springs City Council approved a rate decrease that went into effect April 1.

CSU does adjust rates periodically, but this adjustment comes ahead of schedule, as the next one wasn’t going to happen until May 1.

The average residential customer can expect to see a decrease of about $2.52 a month, while the average commercial customer can expect to save about $21 month.

Cañon City compliance

Cañon City police said they will start enforcing the governor’s stay-at-home order, after numerous complaints about teens and young adults gathering in groups throughout he city.

They remind the public that gathering in parking lots, parks, and even private homes is a violation of the order. They said it can result in a fine of $1,000 and possibly jail time.

Police also mentioned the current juvenile curfew, which prohibits kids from loitering after midnight on Weekends and after 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. Parents will also be held responsible if their kids break this law.

County COVID hotline

>> El Paso County hotline connects residents with coronavirus information, resources

Food delivery for seniors

>> Non-profits in Colorado Springs share resources to help seniors in need during COVID-19

Mental health help

>> Today: Live Q&A with Colorado Springs mental health expert