Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Thursday morning, April 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Right now, there are 8,280 positive cases. That’s up from the previous day’s total of 7,941. There are 357 deaths, which is 28 more than the previous day. Right now, 1,636 people are hospitalized with the virus. So far, 40,533 people have been tested.

In El Paso County, there are 668 positive cases, with 43 deaths. In Pueblo, there are 68 positive cases, with four deaths.

Denver County still reports the most positive cases in the state, with 1,468 cases and 61 deaths.

New Colorado Springs Utilities solar facility

Colorado Springs Utilities will start the operation for a new solar energy generating facility called the Palmer Solar Project. CSU partnered with Duke Energy to put more than 220,000 solar panels on about 700 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. That’s enough panels to provide 60 megawatts of electricity to Springs Utilities customers, which is enough to power about 22,000 homes per year. This is the largest solar project contracted by Springs Utilities.

San Isabel Electric credits

San Isabel Electric members will get an extra check in the mail as the co-op sends a portion of their capital credit retirement checks in mid-April, instead of in the fall, because they know the money is needed now. More than 19,000 checks totaling more than $590,000 will be sent.

