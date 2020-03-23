Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six people have died of coronavirus in Colorado, according to the latest numbers.

As of Sunday, there were 591 cases of the virus reported statewide, with 58 people hospitalized.

As of Sunday, 51 cases have been reported in El Paso County, with three deaths. The most recent death was a man in his 70s.

There are now three confirmed positive cases in Pueblo.

