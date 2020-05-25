More information about Monday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:
>> State approves variance request for El Paso County; restaurants open with guidelines
>> Teller County variance request approved by state; restaurants, gyms, movie theaters open with requirements
>> Church opens its doors for in-person service despite state order
>> Honor Bell tolls for Memorial Day 2020
>> National Guard to honor fallen with flyovers on Memorial Day
>> Colorado Springs asking people to follow guidelines Memorial Day weekend after multiple parking citations issued
>> Arapahoe Basin reopens for limited skiing
>> Pikes Peak Highway starts summer hours, brings back shuttle service
>> The wheels on the bus make dreams come true for Colorado Springs kindergartner