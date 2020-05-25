Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, May 25

Coronavirus

More information about Monday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:

>> State approves variance request for El Paso County; restaurants open with guidelines

>> Teller County variance request approved by state; restaurants, gyms, movie theaters open with requirements

>> Church opens its doors for in-person service despite state order

>> Honor Bell tolls for Memorial Day 2020

>> National Guard to honor fallen with flyovers on Memorial Day

>> Colorado Springs asking people to follow guidelines Memorial Day weekend after multiple parking citations issued

>> Arapahoe Basin reopens for limited skiing

>> Pikes Peak Highway starts summer hours, brings back shuttle service

>> The wheels on the bus make dreams come true for Colorado Springs kindergartner

