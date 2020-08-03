Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, August 3

>> Changes to variances in El Paso County following increase in positive coronavirus cases

>> Free coronavirus testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds

>> Colorado Springs teachers and staff plan to prepare wills ahead of 2020 school year

>> CDPHE: Classrooms should close for 14 days after 1 confirmed COVID-19 case

>> 91% of Colorado kindergartners are now vaccinated — an all-time high, state health officials say

>> El Paso County health department asks members of Charis Christian Center to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

>> Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

