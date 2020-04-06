Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, April 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows our state now has almost 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

The state has confirmed 140 deaths from the virus, and 924 people are hospitalized. So far, nearly 26,000 tests have been conducted in Colorado.

El Paso County Public Health reports 435 confirmed cases and 25 deaths. That’s more deaths than any other county in the state.

In Pueblo County, 413 tests have been administered so far. The total number of cases reported is now 44. Two people have died.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will address the state live from the governor’s mansion Monday at 6:30 p.m. Watch the address live on FOX21 News and at fox21news.com/live.

