Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, April 27

Coronavirus

More information on Monday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> The latest data on coronavirus cases in Colorado

>> Colorado governor says he’s worried about possible second spike in Covid-19 cases as state set to reopen Monday

>> Gov. Polis Friday, April 24 briefing about next steps with COVID-19 response

>> Safer at Home guidelines

>> Georgia restaurants allowed to reopen as restrictions loosen

>> Safeway employee in Falcon tests positive for COVID-19

>> Pueblo County opens drive-up testing site for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

>> “IT incident” under investigation at Parkview Medical Center

>> D70 Lunch Program resumes 4-27

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

