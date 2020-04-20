Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, April 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus panemic here in Colorado.

Currently, there are 9,730 positive cases, which is 297 more than the previous day. Statewide, 422 people have died, and 1,813 people have been hospitalized. More than 46,000 people have been tested so far.

There are 731 positive cases in El Paso County, with 49 deaths. In Pueblo County, 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven people have died.

More information on Monday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package

>> Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

>> Gov. Polis holds Friday update on COVID-19, requires critical workers to wear masks

>> Watch: Protesters at the Capitol demand stay-at-home order be lifted

>> Peak Vista opens drive-thru coronavirus testing site, no doctor’s note needed

>> Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Business Relief Fund for small businesses

>> Pueblo City Council helps bring financial relief to small businesses