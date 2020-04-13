Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, April 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the state health department, there are now 7,303 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado. Statewide, 290 people have died and 1,417 have been hospitalized. So far, more than 37,000 people have been tested in Colorado.

El Paso County has 613 positive cases and 37 deaths, while Pueblo County has 63 positive cases and three deaths.

