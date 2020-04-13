Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
Closings and Delays
Focus on the Family

Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning, April 13

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the state health department, there are now 7,303 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado. Statewide, 290 people have died and 1,417 have been hospitalized. So far, more than 37,000 people have been tested in Colorado.

El Paso County has 613 positive cases and 37 deaths, while Pueblo County has 63 positive cases and three deaths.

More information on Monday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Local COVID-19 resources a phone call away

>> Gov. Polis provides Friday, April 10 update on Colorado coronavirus response

>> Numerous staff and residents test positive for COVID-19 at Aurora nursing home

>> Workers uncertain of what’s next after JBS cancels testing

>> Fauci says ‘rolling reentry’ of US economy possible in May

>> Defense & Tech Industries still doing well amid COVID-19 pandemic

>> Pueblo County golf courses open with health and safety guidelines

>> More coronavirus coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local