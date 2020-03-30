Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show our state has 2,307 positive COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, 47 people have died from the virus, and 326 have been hospitalized. So far, more than 14,000 tests have been conducted.

El Paso County Public Health reports 214 confirmed cases within the county. Eleven people have died, which is the most of any Colorado county.

In international news, Tokyo Olympics organizers said Monday that the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021–almost exactly a year after the games were due to start this year.

