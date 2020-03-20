Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS - The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled as planned in July, but this week, athletes at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs received word all training venues are closed until April 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"At this point, it's just stress. That's really all we have," two-time Olympian and USA gymnastics men's team member Sam Mikulak said. "There's so much that goes into preparing for the games and now we have no where to go for a month. After that, you have to get ready for it. There's just so much that's going on in all of our minds."