Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The state now reports 277 positive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado, including two deaths in El Paso County.
A new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis now closes salons, spas, and tattoo parlors. It also extends the closure of in-house service in bars and restaurants, as well as the closure of gyms, theaters, and casinos, until April 30.
More information on Friday morning's top coronavirus stories:
