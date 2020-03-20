Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
1  of  6
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Community Dental Health Hope Montessori Monument Mountain View Medical Optum Pueblo Combined Court and Probation

Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The state now reports 277 positive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado, including two deaths in El Paso County.

A new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis now closes salons, spas, and tattoo parlors. It also extends the closure of in-house service in bars and restaurants, as well as the closure of gyms, theaters, and casinos, until April 30.

More information on Friday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> COVID-19: Second death announced, El Paso County moves to ‘mitigation’ efforts

>> Public health order issued for nail and hair salons, spas, massage, tattoo parlors, and non-essential surgeries

>> UCHealth suspends Colorado Springs drive-up coronavirus testing center

>> Six coronavirus cases confirmed at El Paso County Care Center

>> Second coronavirus case confirmed in Pueblo County

>> Gov. Polis secures federal loan assistance for small businesses

>> Pikes Peak Community Foundation activates relief fund for nonprofits

>> 40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus

>> Senate pursues financial aid package to boost economy through coronavirus pandemic

>> Grocery stores make special hours for seniors amid coronavirus

>> Controlling what you can, Expert weighs in amid coronavirus crisis

>> The Broadmoor to temporarily suspend operations amid coronavirus pandemic

>> Pikes Peak International Hill Climb postponed to August

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local