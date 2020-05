EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. –– El Paso County is one of three counties in Colorado to be granted more than one request for a variance from statewide public health orders and Thursday they added two more to the list.

Requests to reopen places of worship and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo have support from the county's hospitals and the El Paso County Health Department and were approved by commissioners to be sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (EPCPH).