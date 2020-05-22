COLORADO SPRINGS –– When restrictions to tame the spread of COVID––19 was first implemented, restaurants were hit hard and hit quickly. Dining rooms were closed overnight while business owners scrambled to retrofit a take-out business model to try to stay alive.

"Our dining room is now the entire city," Eric Brenner said. "This new world has caused us, forced us really, to be innovative to find new ways to deliver the product, find new ways to get the product to customers, find new ways to get customers, and bring them to us."