More information about Friday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:
>> Fremont County gets state approval to reopen some businesses
>> Colorado Springs explores opening outdoor spaces for restaurants
>> Denver orders closure of USPS facility that handles mail for all of Colorado, Wyoming
>> Massive drive-up COVID-19 test site prepped to open in Pepsi Center lot
>> Drive-in movie theaters making a comeback as businesses get creative in response to COVID-19
>> Royal Gorge Bridge & Park reopens
>> Free lunches for kids in Security
>> Harrison D-2 offering free summer meals for children
>> CDC sets sights on schools, releases guidelines for fall
>> Peterson AFB recognizing and honoring “Team Pete’s” graduating seniors