Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, May 22

Coronavirus

More information about Friday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:

>> Fremont County gets state approval to reopen some businesses

>> Colorado Springs explores opening outdoor spaces for restaurants

>> Denver orders closure of USPS facility that handles mail for all of Colorado, Wyoming

>> Massive drive-up COVID-19 test site prepped to open in Pepsi Center lot

>> Drive-in movie theaters making a comeback as businesses get creative in response to COVID-19

>> Royal Gorge Bridge & Park reopens

>> Free lunches for kids in Security

>> Harrison D-2 offering free summer meals for children

>> CDC sets sights on schools, releases guidelines for fall

>> Peterson AFB recognizing and honoring “Team Pete’s” graduating seniors

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

