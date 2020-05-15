Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, May 15

Coronavirus

More information about Friday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:

>> El Paso County asks for permission to reopen dine-in service at restaurants

>> HEROES Act would give $1 trillion to state, local governments to help stay afloat during pandemic

>> Small businesses say PPP loans not flexible enough

>> US lawmakers look at possibly extending duration of Paycheck Protection Program

>> Statewide COVID-19 remembrance Friday night: Moment of silence in Colorado; turn lights red to honor lives lost

>> Fort Carson soldiers continue training drills while following health guidelines

