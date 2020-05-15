Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, May 15

More information about Friday morning’s top stories on coronavirus in Colorado:
>> El Paso County asks for permission to reopen dine-in service at restaurants
>> HEROES Act would give $1 trillion to state, local governments to help stay afloat during pandemic
>> Small businesses say PPP loans not flexible enough
>> US lawmakers look at possibly extending duration of Paycheck Protection Program
>> Statewide COVID-19 remembrance Friday night: Moment of silence in Colorado; turn lights red to honor lives lost
>> Fort Carson soldiers continue training drills while following health guidelines
