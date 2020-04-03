Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, April 3

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. — There are now 3,828 positive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado. Ninety-seven people have died, and 710 have been hospitalized. So far, 19,788 people have been tested statewide.
More information on Friday morning’s top coronavirus stories:
