Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News

Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, April 24

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More information on Friday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> The latest data on coronavirus cases in Colorado

>> 67,000 more file for unemployment in Colorado

>> High School seniors forgo graduation day, still find reasons to celebrate

>> District 20 hosts virtual meeting to tackle mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

>> WATCH: Another recovering COVID-19 patient leaves UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

>> Hair salons prepare to re-open following Governor’s guidance

>> Virus emergency aid package clears the House

>> Soup for the Soul food drive for Colorado Springs families

>> Colorado springs sisters sing through quarantine

>> More coverage of coronavirus in Colorado

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local
open for business directory