Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, April 17

Wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus, a shopper wrestles with a cart to head into a store to pick up groceries during a heavy snowfall on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Westminster, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here are the latest facts about the coronavirus pandemic here in Colorado.

Currently, there are 8,675 positive cases, which is 395 more than the previous day. There are 374 deaths, and 1,693 hospitalizations. So far, 41,830 people have been tested.

Denver County has the most positive cases in the state, with 1,549 cases and 63 deaths.

There are 689 positive cases in El Paso County, with 48 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 78 positive cases, with five deaths.

All Together IPA

Beer for a good cause. That’s the idea behind the All Together IPA being released in Colorado Springs on Saturday. Cerberus Brewing and Metric Brewing have teamed up, along with nearly 600 other breweries across 41 states and 39 countries, to support hospitality professionals. Here in Colorado Springs, money raised from the beer sales will go to the brewery employees at Cerberus and Metric who have lost work due to the coronavirus. You can buy crowlers at either location, and share your collaboration with the hashtag #AllTogetherBeer.

Sound the Horn

On Thursday, Colorado Springs joined in on the nationwide Sound the Horn campaign. They’re “honking for heroes” to say thank you to transportation workers who are helping keep communities connected. During this health crisis, transit employees are also on the front line, providing service for healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers. Mountain Metro buses across town also joined in and honked at the same time for this campaign.

If you want to give thanks to our local transit employees, you can take part with a honk every day at 1 p.m.

