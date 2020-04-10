Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning, April 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Right now, there are 6,202 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado. There are now 226 deaths and 1,221 hospitalizations. So far, 31,180 people have been tested.

In El Paso County, there are 534 cases and 32 deaths. In Pueblo County, there are 49 cases and three deaths.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the large spike in causes Thursday “is due to cases and deaths that occurred days and weeks prior, but not reported to the state until today.” They said this delay in reporting makes it appear as though there was a false spike in day-to-day cases.

You’ll notice a large spike in today’s case summary for Colorado. This is due to cases & deaths that occurred days and weeks prior, but not reported to the state until today. This could make it appear as though there are false spikes in day-to-day cases.https://t.co/bnCHdYAtHA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) April 9, 2020

More information on Friday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

>> Gov. Polis talks ventilators, senior living homes, and education

>> More than 46,000 people file for unemployment in Colorado

>> Overcoming COVID-19: Part One

Small business roundtable

The Small Business Development Center is hosting an online roundtable panel discussion to talk about relief funding that’s available for small businesses.

It’s happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Topics to be covered include the Enterprise Zone Grant Fund, nonprofit grants, Survive and Thrive loans, and other aid for small businesses. Tap here to register.

Virtual job fair

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a virtual job fair now through April 30. The online event is for job seekers 18 and older, and includes more than 50 essential businesses that are hiring right now or plan to within the next month. Job seekers can talk with potential employers through an online chat. For more information and to register, visit ppwfc.org.

FDA warning

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is again warning people to avoid “miracle mineral solution” products that are being marketed as a way to prevent or cure the coronavirus.

The FDA also issued a warning letter to Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, a company that sells the chlorine dioxide products that are said to produce significant risks to patient health.

The FDA says chlorine dioxide has not been shown to be safe or effective for any use, including COVID-19, and can cause serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

The FDA notes children are at an even greater risk for adverse reactions from consuming chlorine dioxide, which the FDA described as a “powerful bleaching agent.”

Pueblo Community College makes masks

Pueblo Community College is using its 3D printers to help provide critical personal protective equipment to Parkview Medical Center.

Parkview contacted PCC at the beginning of April, asking for help creating 200 headbands. The bands connect to face shields worn by doctors, nurses, and front line staff at Parkview.

Each band takes 90 minutes to create. Using six printers, PCC can print 30 headbands a day. The Pueblo Kiwanis Club attaches the face shields to the bands.

PCC expects to print 200 headbands by Monday.

Royal Gorge sunrise service

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park will still hold its traditional Easter sunrise service Sunday, but this year, it will be virtual.

You can tune in by logging onto the park’s Facebook page at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The message will be given by cowboy preacher Grant Adkisson, who said people should sit back, listen, and enjoy the sunrise from their own back porch or kitchen table this year.

For decades, the park has welcomed hundreds on Easter morning for the sunrise service.

