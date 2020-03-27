Coronavirus in Colorado: What to know Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are now 1,430 positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado.

Twenty-four people have died of the virus, including seven in El Paso County and one in Pueblo County. Statewide, 184 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 10,122 people have been tested in Colorado.

In national news, the United States now tops the list for having the most COVID-19 cases in the world. The number of deaths in the States from the coronavirus is also climbing. For four consecutive days this week, the U.S. had its deadliest day due to the virus.

As of Thursday evening, there were more than 82,000 confirmed cases in the United States, and about 1,200 deaths.

More information on Friday morning’s top coronavirus stories:

