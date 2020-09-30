Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, September 30 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 70,536 (+511 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 7,568 (+10)

Counties: 64

People tested: 911,426 (+9,184)

Deaths among cases: 2,051 (+5), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,960 (+8)

Outbreaks: 770 (+22)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,962 cases (+37 from Tuesday) and 174 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 1,129 cases (+15) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 177 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).