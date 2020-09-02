Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, September 2 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
58,019 cases* (+244 from Tuesday)
7,053 hospitalized (+37)
63 counties (unchanged)
719,148 people tested** (+4,647)
1,952 deaths among cases (+6), 1,853 deaths due to COVID-19 (unchanged)
624 outbreaks (+17)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 6,070 positive cases (+22) and 153 deaths (+1).
Pueblo County has reported 886 positive cases (+11) and 34 deaths (unchanged).
Teller County has reported 162 positive cases (unchanged) and 4 deaths (+1).